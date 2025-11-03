Eagles Win Fourth Straight with 3-1 Triumph at San Diego

Published on November 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado defensemen Bryan Yoon, Ronnie Attard and Keaton Middleton each found the back of the net, while goaltender Isak Posch stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced, as the Eagles won their fourth-consecutive contest with a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. The win now improves Colorado to 9-2-0-0 on the season and gives the Eagles a league-best 18 points in the standings.

A power play for San Diego would lead to the game's first goal, as forward Matthew Phillips fielded a centering feed between the circles and buried a wrister, putting the Gulls up 1-0 at the 8:41 mark of the first period. San Diego would go on to outshoot the Eagles 11-6 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Colorado would even things up when Yoon lit the lamp with a shot from the high slot, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:28 remaining in the second period. The goal was Yoon's first in an Eagles sweater and the third of his AHL career.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would hop into the driver's seat when Attard collected a pass at the side of the crease and roofed it home. The goal was Attard's first of the season and gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead at the 5:53 mark of the final frame.

The Gulls would pull goalie Ville Husso in the waning minutes of the contest, but it would be Middleton who would capitalize with an empty-netter from deep in his own zone, securing the 3-1 score with only 1:23 left to play in the game.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play, while San Diego struck on one of four opportunities on the man-advantage. Husso suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 28 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, November 5th at 7:30pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.







