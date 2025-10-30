Barre-Boulet Nets Two Goals as Eagles Top Bakersfield, 2-1

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Alex Barre-Boulet struck for his first two goals of the season, while goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced, as the Eagles completed a two-game sweep of the Bakersfield Condors with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. Condors defenseman Cam Dineen scored Bakersfield's lone goal, as goaltender Matt Tomkins suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 30 shots.

The first period would see Colorado outshoot the Condors 11-7, while also killing off a pair of Bakersfield power plays, as the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Eagles would kick off the scoring on a power play of their own, as Barre-Boulet lit the lamp with a wrister from the slot, putting Colorado on top 1-0 at the 13:17 mark of the second period.

Barre-Boulet would strike again just 3:56 later when he fielded a pass in the left-wing circle and wired it past Tomkins, extending the Eagles lead to 2-0.

Still trailing 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Dineen would take advantage of an Eagles turnover when he buried a wrister from the left-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 4:47 remaining in the contest.

The Condors would pull Tomkins in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as Colorado held on for the 2-1 win.

The specialty teams battle was carried by the Eagles who finished 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday, November 1st at 7:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.







