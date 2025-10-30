Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Host Food Drive
Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation announced today that the organization will host a food drive next Wednesday, Nov. 5. From 5:45 - 7:00 p.m. fans can drop off new, nonperishable food items at the tables located outside of the Sam & Ash Tiltyard and M Resort entrances. Fans who donate will receive an exclusive HSK poster, while supplies last. All food donations will benefit Three Square.
The Silver Knights will take on the San Diego Gulls Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Fans in attendance can enjoy the team's Cheers & Beers promotion, where they can purchase Bud Light for just $2.
