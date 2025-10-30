Monsters Unveil New Affiliate-Inspired Alternate Uniforms and Enhancements to Blue Jackets Themed Games

October 30, 2025

Cleveland Monsters' Blue Jackets themed jerseys

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will sport newly designed Columbus Blue Jackets themed alternate jerseys in celebration of the over-decade-long affiliation between the two organizations. The jerseys will be worn in 11 total games during the 2025-26 season, including eight times at Rocket Arena for Blue Jackets Nights

presented by Re-Bath. The first home Blue Jackets theme game will be on Saturday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m. when the Providence Bruins visit for the only matinee game in the CBJ slate. In addition to the new uniforms, fans will also enjoy theme enhancements including new Blue Jackets giveaways and special mascot appearances.

The new Union Blue pants replace the previous red now mimicking the Blue Jackets road look that has been worn since 2022. A unique Cleveland Monsters crest sits on the front of the jersey in Union Blue, Capital Silver and outlined in Goal Red - the official colors of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The stylized font within the crest brings together brand elements from both franchises into one jersey. Additionally, players will sport a new state of Ohio logo on the shoulder of the jersey highlighting the connection between Cleveland and Columbus with stars representing each city.

Fans can purchase replica Blue Jackets jerseys online now at monstersteamshop.com or in person starting on Saturday, November 8, at Center Ice at Rocket Arena, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters.

Each of the Blue Jackets Games will feature a limited edition Interskate 71 poster giveaway courtesy of presenting partner Re-Bath for the first 2,015 fans in recognition of the franchise's affiliation since 2015. Each poster will highlight a former or current Monsters player who made their NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Players are subject to change.

Throughout the season at Blue Jackets themed games, fans will have the opportunity to win signed merchandise from their favorite Cleveland and Columbus players through in-game sweepstakes. Select games will also include appearances by mascot Stinger and a Blue Jackets prize wheel on the concourse.

Date Time Opponent Poster Giveaway Saturday, November 8 1:00 p.m.

Providence Zach Werenski Thursday, December 4 7:00 p.m.

Syracuse Denton Mateychuk Saturday, December 6 7:00 p.m.

Syracuse Jet Greaves Thursday, December 18 7:00 p.m.

Laval Kent Johnson Saturday, January 3 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte Jake Christiansen Wednesday, January 21 7:00 p.m.

Chicago Kirill Marchenko Tuesday, February 3 7:00 p.m.

Toronto Mikael PyyhtiÃÃÂ¤ Wednesday, February 25 7:00 p.m.

Rochester Luca Del Bel Belluz

Additionally, the Monsters will wear their Blue Jackets affiliate jerseys on Saturday, February 14, in Lehigh Valley, Sunday, February 15, in Wilkes- Barre/Scranton and Wednesday, March 4, in Toronto.

