Henderson Dominate In Fifth Straight Win, Defeat Ontario 6-2

Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights won their fifth straight game, defeating the Ontario Reign, 6-2, on Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Halfway through the first period, Ontario's Andre Lee scored the first goal of the night. 30 seconds later, Jared Wright doubled the Ontario lead to 2-0. Near the end of the first, Kai Uchacz scored his first goal of the season, cutting the Ontario lead down to 2-1. The first four minutes of the second period saw Henderson score three straight goals: First by Ben Hemmerling, followed by Tuomas Uronen, and finally by Dylan Coghlan to give Henderson a quick 4-2 lead. Early in the third period, Braeden Bowman would score his fourth of the year to give Henderson a 5-2 lead. Shortly after, Bowman scored his second of the night raising the Henderson lead to 6-2.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 1 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

Sunday, Nov. 2 | 4 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

Wednesday, Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs San Diego

LOOKING AHEAD

Henderson will head North of the border for the first time this season to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday and Sunday. They will return home for one game next Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.







American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.