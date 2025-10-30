Kolosov to Flyers, Perets and Sevigny Join Lehigh Valley

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have signed defenseman Vincent Sevigny of the Reading Royals to a PTO (Professional Tryout).

Kolosov, 23, has started five games for the Phantosm this season going 3-2-0, 2.60, .918. He recorded his first career professional shutout in North America on October 17 with a 35-save gem at the Cleveland Monsters. Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 19 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 9-9-1, 2.97, .894.

Perets, 25, has played in two games with Reading this season. Last year, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native mostly played for the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 as well as one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes. Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023 as a sophomore. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman with a microscopic 1.17 mark including 11 shutouts. Perets played for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the preseason.

Sevigny, 24, has played in two games with the Reading Royals scoring one goal with one assist for two points. He had signed a PTO with the Hartford Wolf Pack earlier this season but did not appear in any games. The 6-3 lefty-shooting blueliner from Quebec City, Quebec has played in 91 career AHL games with the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 6-16-22 in his career. He spent most of last season with the Kelly Cup Champion Trois-Rivieres Lions accumulating 4-15-19 in 49 games. Sevigny appeared in three preseason games with the Phantoms.

The Phantoms are back in action this Friday and Saturday with a pair of games at the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday, November 8 taking on the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night presented by Service Electric Network and also featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players sponsored by NJM Insurance.







