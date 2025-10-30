The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 3

Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to end the month of October on a positive note as they welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town for a pair of home games. After that, the Pack will hit the road to Canada to face a pair of North Division foes for the first time this season.

In this week's edition of 'The Hart Beat', we'll take a look back at the club's first three-game-in-four-night segment, the Pack's midweek showdown with the Checkers, preview that weekend that will be, and look at what the Pack have been up to in the community.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (0-3 L): The Wolf Pack got the first few shifts they wanted on Friday night but quickly found themselves down 3-0 after the Islanders punched back.

Joey Larson opened the scoring on the Islanders first shot of the game, beating Dylan Garand at 3:38 from the left-wing circle. Larson's bid zipped over the right shoulder of Garand, making it 1-0.

Matthew Highmore made it 2-0 at 8:01, jamming a rebound over the right pad of Garand. The goal was his first as an Islander. Moments later, at 10:07, Sean Day was the recipient of a turnover deep in Hartford's end. He fed Gleb Veremyev in the slot, who wired home his first career AHL goal, making it 3-0.

Marcus Hogberg made 33 saves to earn his first victory and shutout of the season for the Isles. Talyn Boyko replaced Garand for the Wolf Pack after Veremyev's tally. He stopped all 25 shots he faced in relief.

The Islanders now lead the 'Battle of Connecticut' 1-0. Round two of 12 will take place in Bridgeport on Dec. 6.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 - @ Springfield Thunderbirds (6-3 W): The Pack bounced back with their second win in as many tries in the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest' on Saturday night.

Despite a 17-4 edge in shots in the first period, the Wolf Pack trailed 13:36 in when Corey Schueneman's shot from the point got through traffic and beat Garand. The Pack responded at 16:15, however, when Dylan Roobroeck deflected Brett Berard's shot by Georgi Romanov on the power play.

Blake Hillman converted on a backdoor pass from Bryce McConnell-Barker at 18:30, giving the Wolf Pack the lead for good.

Brendan Brisson made it 3-1 44 seconds into the middle frame, beating Romanov after a costly turnover by the Thunderbirds deep in their own zone. Carey Terrance then ripped a shot by Romanov from the right-wing side at 2:09, making it 4-1.

The flurry of offense continued at 2:26, as Gabe Perreault chased Romanov from the game by deflecting a shot from Justin Dowling into the net. Leo Lööf struck at 3:39, making it 5-2, but McConnell-Barker would restore the four-goal lead at 7:55.

Dalibor Dvorsky fired home a one-timer on the power play at 14:55 of the third period, making it 6-3. That would be as close as the Thunderbirds were able to draw.

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 - Vs. Charlotte Checkers (4-1 W): The Wolf Pack collected back-to-back victories for the first time this season on Wednesday night.

Jack Devine struck on a breakaway 8:33 into the game, giving the Checkers an early lead. It would be all Wolf Pack from there, however.

Trey Fix-Wolansky tied the game at 18:52 on the power play, tipping in a Scott Morrow shot. Then, 30 seconds into the middle frame, Dowling cut into the offensive zone, went forehand-to-backhand, and beat Cooper Black upstairs to make it 2-1.

Perreault beat Black through the five-hole at 7:56 of the second period, then Dowling pounced on a rebound at 18:45 to make it 4-1.

Garand slammed the door shut in the third period, making 12 saves to cement the victory.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 - Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 - Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (6:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Phantoms meet for the first two times this season. These will be the first two of three meetings at PeoplesBank Arena.

The Phantoms trek to the Connecticut capital for the final time this season on Nov. 22. The final three meetings will take place at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA.

A season ago, the sides split six games. Each team collected points in five of the six meetings, with the Wolf Pack posting a record of 3-1-1-1 and the Phantoms a record of 3-1-2-0.

At home, the Wolf Pack went just 1-1-1-0 against the Phantoms. Their lone victory was a 4-3 overtime triumph on Oct. 25. The Phantoms took a 5-4 overtime decision on Nov. 27, then blanked the Wolf Pack 3-0 on Jan. 11.

Hartford's lone regulation victory in the season series came on Feb. 8 in Allentown by a final score of 4-2. Berard scored the game-winning goal at 15:07 of the second period, while Anton Blidh struck twice.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here !

Alex Thomas and Sean Dufrense will have the call on Friday night from PeoplesBank Arena. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m. on Friday night.

Alex will be on the call for the New York Rangers game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night, so Sean will have the call of the play-by-play action from PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday night. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 5:45 p.m.

Both Wolf Pack games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

No Wolf Pack players recorded a multi-point game in the first five games of the season. Berard (2 a), McConnell-Barker (1 g, 1 a), Hillman (1 g, 1 a), Roobroeck (1 g, 1 a), Jackson Dorrington (2 a), and Perreault (1 g, 1 a) all recorded two points against the Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack have already matched their regulation win total (two) against the Thunderbirds from the 2024-25 season. The Wolf Pack went 3-7-0-0 against the T-Birds a season ago, with one of their three wins coming in a shootout.

Former Wolf Pack F Noah Laba scored his first career NHL goal on Sunday night for the parent New York Rangers in their game against the Calgary Flames.

Dowling became the first Wolf Pack player this season to score multiple goals in a game on Wednesday night (2 g).

Perreault became the first player to record a three-point night this season (1 g, 2 a) on Wednesday night.

Wolf Pack in the Community:

Wolf Pack F's Jaroslav Chmelaø and Adam Sýkora visited the Farmington Valley YMCA's after school camp at their East Granby location on Monday. They played ball hockey with campers and taught them some of the rules of the sport.

Everyone's favorite mascot, Sonar, was a busy wolf this past week! Last Thursday, Oct. 23, he stopped by The Village for Families & Children's 'Trunk-or-Treat' event in Hartford.

On Saturday, Sonar stopped by 'Mall-O-Ween' at Westfarms Mall in West Hartford, CT and the 'Scout Show' at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds in Bethlehem, CT.







American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.