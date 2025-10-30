Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Dysin Mayo from Monsters
Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Columbus recalled veteran defenseman Dysin Mayo from Cleveland. In five appearances for the Monsters this season, Mayo posted 0-4-4 with four penalty minutes and a +1 rating.
A 6'0", 190 lb. right-shooting native of Victoria, BC, Mayo, 29, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (133rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year, two-way NHL contract with Columbus on July 16, 2025 through the 2025-26 season. In 82 career NHL appearances for Arizona spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Mayo contributed 4-8-12 with 35 penalty minutes. In 431 career AHL appearances for the Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners, Henderson Silver Knights, and Cleveland spanning parts of 11 seasons from 2015-25, Mayo generated 29-72-101 with 348 penalty minutes. In 25 career ECHL appearances for the Rapid City Rush in 2016-17, Mayo posted 1-15-16 with four penalty minutes and in 2022, Mayo helped Canada claim Silver Medal honors at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.
