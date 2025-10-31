Reign Announce Broadcast Details with KCAL +

Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign announced today that they have partnered once again with KCAL+ giving fans the opportunity to watch games for the remainder of the 2025-26 season marking the third consecutive year Reign games have been made available on the KCAL platform.

30 of the next 32 of Ontario's remaining regular season home games at Toyota Arena will be broadcast live in high definition for free on KCAL+, Channel 9.6 over the air throughout the Los Angeles regional market. The two games that will not be available are on Dec. 6 and Jan. 24.

Channel 9.6 can be accessed free of charge using an over-the-air (OTA) TV antenna and scanning for channels on a television, usually found in the menu or settings.

"We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with KCAL+," said Reign VP of Sales & Marketing, Dan Lynch. "This collaboration allows us to share the excitement, energy, and passion of Reign hockey with more viewers across our community. Thank you to KCAL, the LA Kings, and the Reign staff for their efforts moving the project forward to help grow hockey in the Inland Empire."

For Ontario's remaining home schedule click HERE.

The games will feature on-air talent including play-by-play voice Cam McGuire and analyst Paige Capistran.

All Reign games can also be viewed live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. In addition, audio of all Reign games can be heard on the Ontario Reign Radio Network, ESPN LA app, and Reign Mobile App.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.







American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.