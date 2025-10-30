Condors Late Push Not Enough

The Bakersfield Condors (3-3-1, 7pts) could not find a late equalizer and fell 2-1 to the Colorado Eagles (7-2-0, 14pts) on Wednesday.

Matt Tomkins got the start and made 11 saves in a scoreless first period. The Condors went 0/2 on the power play.

Colorado got on the board first with their fourth power play goal of the series at 9:21 of the second. The goal scorer was Alex Barre-Boulet who added a second later in the frame for a two-goal lead at the second intermission.

Cam Dineen (1st) cut the deficit in half from the left-wing circle off a dish from Viljami Marjala with under five minutes left in regulation. However, Colorado survived a late 6-on-5 push for the win.

Tomkins finished with 28 saves on 30 shots. Marjala's assist was his fifth in seven games.

UP NEXT

The third and final leg of the road trip is a series with Calgary on Saturday and Sunday at noon. Catch the games on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).







