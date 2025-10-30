Husso Backstops Gulls to Shutout Victory

The San Diego Gulls opened their first of three games this week with a 3-0 shutout over the San Jose Barracuda from Pechanga Arena San Diego tonight.

Ville Husso stopped all 27 shots he faced tonight to register his fourth career shutout with San Diego. Husso's four shutouts tie the Gulls AHL record for career shutouts (Lukas Dostal). Husso now has two shutouts on the year and 17 in his AHL career.

Tim Washe tallied a pair of goals and an assist tonight for his first career multi-point AHL game. His 3-2=5 points rank second among Gulls skaters.

Yegor Sidorov netted the opening goal for San Diego while on the power-play. Sidorov now has a power play goal in back-to-back games.

Matthew Phillips added his team leading fifth and sixth assists of the season. His 1-6=7 points pace all Gulls skaters.

Nikolas Brouillard picked up his first assist of the season.

Noah Warren added his third assist of the campaign.

The Gulls get right back to work tomorrow night when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road at Acrisure Arena (6:30 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Ville Husso

On tonight's win over San Jose

I think we have been playing pretty well overall. Just haven't gotten wins, as many as we would like, and had a couple of good practices after the Vegas trip, a couple of tough losses there. Just trying to take care of the little things. And like I said, those two practice days we had really, really good pace. And it showed today on the on the ice too.

On the second period

Guys did a hell of a job there. I mean, sometimes it takes six icings. It's the part of the game you get 10-15 seconds to breathe. And I think overall, we battled pretty well all game long. And I saw every puck that they shot pretty much. From a goalie perspective, it's part of the game. Five minutes, it felt like, but like I said the guys battled hard, and they were on the ice for a long time. So give credit to them, for sure.

On his Gulls AHL record-tying fourth shutout

We have a good group of guys and great team. We play like that, we have a chance every night to win, and that's the biggest thing. It doesn't matter if it comes shutout or not, but we just want to win. And I think guys did a hell of a job tonight, all 60 minutes. That's the result right there.

On facing the Coachella Valley Firebirds tomorrow night

We just got to be ready. They'll come hard, for sure. We played today. I don't know if they played today, but travel there, get rest, and you know all that. We'll be ready.

Centerman Tim Washe

On what the message was going into tonight's game

I think it was to stay with it. A couple of games didn't go our way there. We were close that first night in Vegas. We're doing a lot of things right. It felt good tonight to have another chance to get back at it. We played a complete team game today. I thought when there were breakdowns, we made the winning efforts to get pucks out, or just to make a block or something like that. It was just an awesome response from the group. Proud of the guys.

On shutting the game down in the third period

We wanted to do it for Husso. He's always there for us, and we wanted to let him see the puck. When he sees the puck, he's going to make the save. We wanted to win the blue, get the red and get pucks in and just play a strong game in front of them.

On his performance tonight

Like I said, we just wanted to stay with it. Our chances will come and I'm fortunate to be playing with some good players. They put the puck on my stick, so just kudos to them.

On tomorrow night's game

Yeah, on to the next. Every team's good so you got to be at your best to win in this league. We're excited about another challenge tomorrow.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On Judd Caulfield saying the team will be ready to play Gulls hockey tonight

I think Judd led the charge from the very first shift. He was a wrecking ball. If he made a statement like that, he certainly backed it up.

On the third period effort

Well, we were playing rope-a-dope in the second with those six or seven icings in one shift. We got the zone time evened up in the third. The guys showed a lot of character today. We were strong in the first and when we weren't strong, we kind of bent, but didn't break. Our goaltender was excellent, and the third period had real strong elements of maturity.

On if the line shuffles gave the group better chemistry

We've been consistently productive offensively without necessarily getting rewarded all the time. We just kind of tinker with it a little bit and look for things that click. It's good that we were able to find the net a little bit today. But what is more impressive is how many great looks we had, specifically in the first period.

On tomorrow night's game against Coachella Valley

Reset, and we'll get ready to rock n' roll tomorrow.







