Tuomaala Traded to Dallas for Christian Kyrou

Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenseman Christian Kyrou from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Samu Tuomaala according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Kyrou will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Kyrou, 22, was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 97 career AHL games with the Texas Stars scored 12-26-38 in parts of three seasons. In 2023-24 he ranked second among Texas blueliners in scoring (8-15-23). The 5-foot-11 blueliner has played in four games with Texas so far this season. The Toronto, ON native played parts of three seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting. He is the younger brother of Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues.

Tuomaala, 22, joins the Dallas Stars organization after 120 career games with the Phantoms. He scored 26-49-75 in his career with the Orange and Black. The Oulu, Finland product was a Round 2 selection (46th overall) of the Flyers in the 2021 NHL Draft. Tuomaala represented the Phantoms at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose when he scored 15-28-43 on his rookie campaign.

The Phantoms are back in action this Friday and Saturday with a pair of games at the Hartford Wolf Pack, AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday, November 8 taking oon the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night presented by Service Electric Network and also featuring a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players sponsored by NJM Insurance.







American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.