20th Season of Amerks Reading Power Play Program, Presented by Coopervision, Begins Tonight at Arnett Library

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in partnership with the Monroe County Library System, usher in the 20th season of the Reading Power Play program, presented by CooperVision, tonight at the Arnett Branch Library (310 Arnett Blvd).

Amerks captain Zach Metsa, the team's two-time AHL Man of Year winner for community service, will kick-off the first of eight events beginning at 6:30 p.m. He will be joined by Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans, who will deliver a joint proclamation commemorating the program's 20th -anniversary season.

"The Rochester Americans Reading Power Play Program encourages students across our community to set reading goals, explore new books, and discover the joy of learning through their visits to local libraries," said Mayor Evans. "The Amerks are doing an amazing job encouraging our kids to stay curious and read as much as possible."

"Reading is the cornerstone of learning and academic success," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "The Rochester Amerks Reading Power Play program has made reading fun and accessible for our community's children for 20 years. We're grateful for the Amerks' ongoing commitment and looking forward to continuing this program in partnership with the Monroe County Library System."

The Reading Power Play involves Amerks players stopping by local libraries, reading to kids and giving a brief hockey demonstration while also discussing the importance of reading. Each appearance also features a raffle and an autograph session by the visiting player and The Moose as well as complimentary ticket offer for each youth in attendance.

In keeping with tradition, the Amerks will select two grand-prize winners that will win suite tickets to Rochester's home game on Sunday, Feb. 15 against the Utica Comets at 3:05 p.m.

Using the hat trick as an educational incentive, youth participants fill out a form for every three books they read, which then qualifies them for an entry into the grand prize drawing. Entry forms are available for pick-up at all Monroe County Library System member libraries as well as Member Services during all Amerks home games.

The Reading Power Play runs from Monday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Jan. 27. A complete reading program schedule and additional information is available by visiting at www.amerks.com/readingpowerplay.

