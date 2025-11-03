Colorado Ends Weekend by Downing Gulls

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-1 tonight in their weekend finale to the Pacific Division leading Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego grabbed three out of a possible six points this week.

Matthew Phillips scored his third goal of the season, giving him points in three consecutive games (2-3=5). Phillips leads all Gulls skaters with 3-7=10 points.

Tim Washe collected his third assist of the season and now has 3-3=6 points.

Yegor Sidorov extended his point streak to four games (3-1=4) with his second assist of the campaign.

Ville Husso stopped 26 shots.

The Gulls return to game action on Wednesday, Nov. 5 on the road when they face the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum (7 p.m.)

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Centerman Ryan Carpenter

On what the turning point in the game was

Even if it's 1-1 going to the third, it felt like we weren't as simple and didn't get to our forecheck as good as they did in the third. It felt like they had more chances, especially early in that period. We just got to as a team, collectively, find ways to score more goals too, right? Only [gave] up two goals, and [Ville] Husso was playing good again for us tonight, so we've gotten good goaltending pretty much all year. As forwards and as one of the older guys on the team, got to find ways to score more goals and make it harder for the other goalie.

On finishing on scoring chances

I'm sure they had chances too that they didn't capitalize. I'm sure the coaches go over the chances for and against. At the end of the day, it starts probably in practice, bearing down. When you get that rebound, making sure you bear down on it, making it harder on the goalie. Sometimes you earn your bounces too, with the goalie not seeing the puck and screening and making them play in the back of his crease. I'm sure the coaches will have ideas for us, but I just think as forwards and as one of the older guys, just making it harder for the goalie to make saves.

On preparing for Wednesday's game against Henderson

We'll work on things that we can improve on as a team. Tomorrow, the coaches will have stuff for us. It'll be a good workday. Then Tuesday will be a travel day, and Henderson's been playing well so we have to find a way to slow them down and make them play on their heels.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Colorado

We knew that they were traveling back-to-back, so it's an opportunity for us at the start of the game to jump, and I thought we did. We had a nice push. When we needed him in the first, Ville [Husso] was very strong. Then into the second period, we just weren't great with the puck the whole rest of the game and against a team like Colorado, you need every opportunity that we can to set ourselves up to go in and forecheck or go win a puck back and sustain some offensive zone time. In the end, the difference in the game is they get access to our zone, and it's a tough bounce. I'm sure we got guys that are swinging instead of stopping, but the competitiveness was there. I just don't think we were good enough with the puck today.

On why Colorado is difficult to play

First of all, that's a deep roster. They have strong defense, and they play well as a unit of five. They certainly presented a challenge, but the game was available for us today to take.

On preparing for Wednesday's game against Henderson

Tomorrow we'll get better. We got a great opportunity for practice, and then we travel. We know the Henderson team well now. We're still looking for our best against them, and we'll be ready to show it.







