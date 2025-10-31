Firebirds Edge Gulls in OT

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-3 in overtime to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Thursday night at Acrisure Arena. San Diego now has a 2-3-2-0 record on the season.

Matthew Phillips scored his second goal of the season and earned his team-leading seventh assist, giving him back-to-back multi-point efforts. He has four multi-point efforts this season and leads Gulls skaters with 2-7=9 points.

Yegor Sidorov scored for the third straight game, giving him 3-1=4 points to start the season.

Justin Bailey netted his first goal of the season, his first point of the campaign.

Nico Myatovic and Ryan Carpenter each logged their second assists of the season.

Calle Clang stopped 18 shots in regulation and overtime.

The Gulls return home on Sunday to face the Colorado Eagles at Pechanga Arena San Diego (5 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Justin Bailey

On the team's resilience

I think for us you saw last year, we're a team that you can't kill. We're never worried whether it's first, second or third period, down a goal, up a goal. I feel like the message is, keep doing what we're doing. I mean, you look at the first seven games here, we're putting out 40-plus shots most nights. And you know that that comes as an effort from the forecheck, from being responsible through the neutral zone. We're kind of sticking to what we're doing. We're looking at the metrics analytically, and everything's kind of showing that we're doing a lot of good things, obviously. At the end of the day, you want results, but the resiliency and the stick to it of this team has been great start the year.

On his goal tonight

Obviously that's something that I do, I score goals, and I've done that throughout my whole career. It's funny, I'm in my 11th year right now and it's one of the longest drops I've gone through to start the year. I was definitely getting a little bit squirrely, but I can't commend my teammates and coaching staff enough for sticking with me and manifesting that goal. Coach [McIlvane] came up to me in between the second and third saying I think you got one here, so all the boys have been supportive. Hopefully for me, that kind of opens up the floodgates so I can continue to help this team win.

On facing Colorado on Sunday

We played them pretty tight. I think the last time we played them, it was a fast-paced game, not a lot of margins for error there. So anytime you play a team that's had success the last couple years, you look forward to it, but I think we just continue to do what we're doing, play with pace. I think in that game, we were losing our F3 a little bit too much, and as a team that will make you pay, but tonight, didn't lose the F3 anywhere near as much. Like I said, put up 45-plus shots most nights, you win the game. I think we, that stick-to-it-iveness, that fight we have is great, and we'll take that into this weekend.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's overtime loss to Coachella Valley

When you're in a back-to-back, it's a challenge, and the challenge is to start out on time, because the other teams rested and jumping, and we didn't. Giving up the two goals back-to-back like that puts you behind the eight ball. But the good news was that there was a lot of game left to play, and it took us a bit to complete the comeback. Getting the first one was big from [Matthew Phillips] and clawing us back. And then in the second, there wasn't really a lot of action outside of a major save from Calle [Clang]. And then patient with the game into the third period, and it felt like we were dominating in stretches. The big deal is to be able to finish the job. They sift one from the high slot, we got a guy without a stick, and unfortunately, the puck goes off us in overtime. So listen, got to start on time. Love our comeback. Love the fight. There was a lot of good in the game. We want to finish the job.

On Calle Clang

Got us a point in each of his games. It's a tight division. It's going to be a race all the way for 72 games, and collecting every point along the way is important, and Calle was certainly a factor in collecting a point tonight.

On Justin Bailey getting his first goal of the season

It's inevitable that Justin's going to score. When he's skating, he's a top player in our league, and he was skating today and found a way to get in behind. It was a great spot chip by Nico [Myatovic] to play on to speed. Big time finish by Justin.

On facing Colorado on Sunday

You know how good they are producing. Offense is difficult. Their goaltending has been hot. Their team defense is good. They're winning for a reason. We played them tough. 1-0 game almost all the way through, and one bounce here or there, and little tweaks that we know we can make. We're ready for the fight.







