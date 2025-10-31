Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 9

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TONIGHT - The road trip continues for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (4-3-1) as the team arrives in Connecticut for a Halloween showdown against the Hartford Wolf Pack (3-4-0), AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. The Phantoms and Wolf Pack will meet back-to-back this weekend representing the first two games out of six in the season series.

This is Game 3 of a five-game road trip for the Phantoms who are also most of the way through a busy stretch of eight out of nine away from PPL Center. Lehigh Valley has a 2-2-1 mark on the road while Hartford's record at home is 2-2-0.

LAST TIME - Aleksei Kolosov did everything he could but eventually the Laval Rocket broke through enough times to post a 3-0 win on Wednesday night at Place Bell. Kolosov turned in a 30-save effort and also had some help from his teammates with several key blocks including a goal-saving left-leg stab by Ty Murchison. Laval's Jacob Fowler recorded a 17-save shutout as the Phantoms were blanked for the first time this season while also recording a season-low total in shots. Garrett Wilson in the second period and Alexis Gendron in the third had some of Lehigh Valley's best chances of the game but were denied right on the doorstep by Fowler. Adam Engstrom (1st), Alex Tuch (2nd) and Jared Davidson (5th) all scored for the Montreal Canadiens affiiliate.

TRANSACTIONS -

10/28/25 Del Emil Andrae (D) - Recalled to PHI

10/28/25 Add Ben Meehan (D) - Recalled by LV from Reading

10/30/25 Del Aleksei Kolosov (G) - Recalled to PHI

10/30/25 Add Yaniv Perets (G) - Recalled by LV from Reading

10/30/25 Del Samu Tuomaala (F) - Traded to TEX

10/30/25 Add Christian Kyrou (D) - Acquired in Trade with TEX

10/30/25 Add Vincent Sevigny (D) - Signed to PTO (from Reading)

10/31/25 Del Ben Meehan (D) - Loaned to Reading

SO LONG, SAMU - The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Samu Tuomaala in exchange for defenseman Christian Kyrou of the Dallas Stars. Tuomaala, 22, heads to the Texas Stars after 120 career games with the Phantoms. He scored 26-49-75 in his career with the Orange and Black and represented the Phantoms at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose when he scored 15-28-43 in his rookie campaign. Good luck, Samu!

WELCOME KYROU - Christian Kyrou, 22, looks to make his Lehigh Valley debut this weekend. Kyrou was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 97 career AHL games with the Texas Stars scoring 12-26-38 in parts of three seasons. In 2023-24, he ranked second among Texas blueliners in scoring (8-15-23). The 5-foot-11 righty-shooter has played in four games with Texas so far this season. The Toronto, ON native played parts of three seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting. He is also the younger brother of Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues.

KOLOSOV MOVES UP - Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov was recalled by the Philadelphia Flyers after goaltender Samuel Ersson was placed on the I.R. Kolosov, 23, has thrived with the Phantoms in his second pro season in North America going 3-2-0, 2.60, .918. He recorded his first career AHL shutout on October 17 with a 35-save gem at the Cleveland Monsters.

MILESTONES -

- Zayde Wisdom, 197 games with Phantoms

- Carl Grundstrom, 399 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 892 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 294 games with Phantoms

HALLOWEEN IN HARTFORD! - Hartford (2-4-0) is trying to get it going for second-year head coach Grant Potulny and has picked up two wins in the last three games after beginning the season at 0-4-0. First-rounder Gabe Perrault (2-2-4) scored in the Pack's 6-3 win over Springfield on Saturday. The #23 overall pick in the 2023 Draft lit it up at Boston College last year scoring 16-32-48 in 36 games. He also scored 3-7-10 in back-to-back World Juniors Championships winning consecutive Gold Medals for the USA.

20-year-old Carey Terrence was an Anaheim second rounder from the Erie Otters of the OHL who was acquired in June in the Chris Kreider deal. Veteran Trey Fix-Wolansky (2-1-3) joins Hartford after becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in Cleveland Monsters history with 112 goals including back-to-back 26 goal seasons. Defenseman Derrick Pouliot (0-2-2) was second in AHL defenseman scoring last year registering 7-46-53 with Syracuse. Goaltender Dylan Garand (2-3-0, 2.92, .891) enters his fourth season with the Pack. The Phantoms went 3-1-2 against Hartford last season.

SCORING LEADERS

Lehigh Valley

Karsen Dorwart 3-2-5

Garrett Wilson 1-4-5

x - Emil Andrae 0-5-5

Deviln Kaplan 2-2-4

Anthony Richard 2-2-4

Helge Grans 2-2-4

Tucker Robertson 1-3-4

Alexis Gendron 1-3-4

Hartford

Gabe Perrault 3-4-7

Trey Fix-Wolansky 3-1-4

Bryce McConnell-Barker 2-2-4

Justin Dowling 2-1-3

Adam Sykora 2-1-3

SPECIAL TEAMS

LV PP 23.1% 10th / PK 77.5%, 23rd

HFD PP 10.0%, 28th / PK93.1%, 1st

UP NEXT - The Phantoms rematch with the Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and then play a road-trip finale on Wednesday, November 5 at the Bridgeport Islanders. Lehigh Valley's next home game is Saturday, November 8 against the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night presented by Service Electric Network and also including a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.







