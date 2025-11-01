Comets Shut out 4-0 in Syracuse on Halloween Night

Syracuse, NY - The Comets headed to Syracuse for the second week in a row and lost to the Crunch by a score of 4-0.

It was a fast-paced first period with each team getting a chance on the power play. After a turnover in the neutral zone, Syracuse forward Mitchell Chaffee broke in on a shorthanded bid which led to a tripping penalty from Mike Hardman and ended the Comets' power play, but they were able to kill off the ensuing Syracuse man advantage. Shortly thereafter, Utica forward Lenni Hameenaho unfortunately left the game in the first period after taking a puck in the face and did not return.

Towards the end of the first period, Syracuse forward Conor Geekie made a nice move in the offensive zone and had his initial shot stopped by Nico Daws but collected his own rebound which deflected off the skates of his linemate Scott Sabourin and into the net to give the Crunch a 1-0 lead at the 18:50 mark of the first. Maxim Groshev collected the secondary assist.

The Crunch picked up right where they left off in the second period as they made it 2-0 after a puck was dumped in, took a fluke bounce off a glass support right to Jakob Pelletier who found Nick Abruzzese for a goal just 1:03 into the second period. The Comets had a good push in the second period with 12 shots on goal, but the Crunch would strike twice more before the horn. Gabriel Szturc sent Brendan Furry in on a breakaway who made a nice move to the backhand and beat Daws glove side to make it 3-0 at 16:21. The Crunch went on a 5-on-3 power play towards the end of the second and Conor Geekie snapped one high blocker side past Daws to make it 4-0 at 19:09 of the second.

Despite 16 shots on goal in the third period and a lengthy man advantage after Syracuse forward Tristan Allard was assessed a five-minute major for spearing, the Comets were held off the scoreboard and were shutout in Syracuse for the second week in a row.

The Comets outshot the Crunch 33-31 in the game. Ryan Fanti stopped all 33 shots for Syracuse while Nico Daws made 27 saves for the Comets.

The Comets are back home tomorrow against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6pm. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







