Capitals Ink Miroshnichenko to Two-Year Contract Extension

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-signed forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to a two-year, one-way contract extension. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Miroshnichenko, 21, has skated in two games with Hershey this season, but has not played since Oct. 12 due to an upper-body injury. In 2024-25, Miroshnichenko set AHL career highs in goals (23), assists (19) and points (42). His 23 goals led Hershey, while his 42 points ranked third on the team. The 6'1", 185-pound forward also ranked second on the Bears in shots (146), tied for second in power-play goals (7), tied for third in game-winning goals (4), and fourth in power-play assists (10). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Miroshnichenko recorded five points (3g, 2a) in eight games.

He also appeared in 18 games with the Capitals last season, scoring four points (1g, 3a).

In his rookie campaign in 2023-24, Miroshnichenko skated in 47 games, scoring 25 points (9g, 16a). He collected 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games, helping Hershey to the franchise's 13th Calder Cup title.

Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals during that season, recording six points (2g, 4a). He made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26 at the New York Rangers.

In 39 NHL games, Miroshnichenko has scored 10 points (3g, 7a). With Hershey is 102 career AHL games, Miroshnichenko has posted 67 points (32g, 35a).

The Capitals selected Miroshnichenko in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.







