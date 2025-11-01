Monsters Haunt Admirals in 4-3 Overtime Thriller

Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-1-1-1 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Luca Del Bel Belluz got the night started with a power-play goal at 7:55 of the first period off assists from Jordan Dumais and Mikael Pyyhtiä. Del Bel Belluz added a second tally at 12:12 with help from Dumais, but Milwaukee's Jake Lucchini cut the Monsters lead in half with a marker at 16:17 leaving the score at 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Admirals added a goal on the man advantage from Ryan Ufko just 23 seconds into the middle frame followed by a shorthanded tally from David Edstrom at 1:46 bringing the score to 3-2. Dumais recorded a marker at 13:47 off feeds from Luca Pinelli and Stanislav Svozil tying the game 3-3 heading into the final intermission. Following a scoreless third period, Jack Williams notched the game-winning tally at 2:15 of overtime assisted by Will Butcher and James Malatesta bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 22 saves for the win while Milwaukee's Matthew Murray made 36 saves in defeat.

The Monsters have a rematch against Admirals on Saturday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, Newsradio WTAM 1100, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters have a rematch against Admirals on Saturday, November 1, at 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, Newsradio WTAM 1100, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 1 0 1 - 4 MIL 1 2 0 0 - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 40 1/5 5/6 12 min / 6 inf MIL 25 1/6 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Fedotov W 22 3 2-1-2 MIL Murray OT 36 4 3-0-2 Cleveland Record: 3-1-1-1, 4th North Division Milwaukee Record: 3-1-2-0, 3rd Central Division







