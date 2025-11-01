Barracuda Undone in 6-1 Loss to Reign
Published on October 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The Ontario Reign (5-2-1-0) spoiled the San Jose Barracuda's (2-5-0-0) Halloween home game on Friday night, rolling to a decisive 6-1 win at Tech CU Arena behind a balanced attack and a stellar outing from goaltender Erik Portillo.
Ontario scored five unanswered goals after San Jose tied the game late in the first period, with six different Reign players finding the back of the net, all at even strength. Taylor Ward (4) opened the scoring early in the first at 4:48 before Oliver Wahlstrom (1) answered on the power play for San Jose at 18:09, as Colin White's shot grazed off his side and in.
In the second, the Reign erupted for four goals in the middle frame to take control. Aatu Jämsen (3), Samuel Bolduc (4), Jack Hughes (1), and Jakub Dvořák (1) all tallied in the period.
In the third, Kenny Connors (1) added insurance to make it 6-1 at 4:32. Koehn Ziemmer and Angus Booth each recorded a pair of assists, while Ward and Bolduc both posted multi-point efforts.
Between the pipes, Portillo stopped 36 of 37 shots to earn the win, as Ontario scored six times on 26 shots.
For San Jose, Wahlstrom's first of the season, set up by White and Luca Cagnoni, was the lone bright spot. The Barracuda outshot Ontario 37-23 but couldn't solve Portillo after the opening frame.
Jakub Skarek took the loss for San Jose, allowing four goals on 17 shots before Gabe Carriere came on in relief midway through the second.
The Reign went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Barracuda finished 1-for-5.
The Barracuda and Reign will run it back on Saturday (6 p.m.) at Tech CU Arena for Día De Los Muertos. The first 2,000 fans (21+) will receive a sugar skull bottle opener. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Joe Hicketts and San Jose Barracuda's Anthony Vincent in action
American Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Reign Down Barracuda, 6-1 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Undone in 6-1 Loss to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Ads Are Scared off by Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Outlast Rocket, 2-1, in Goaltending Duel - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Haunt Admirals in 4-3 Overtime Thriller - Cleveland Monsters
- Poulin's Two Goals Sink Islanders in Penguins' 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Best Thunderbirds in Overtime to Earn Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Utica Comets, 4-0, for Third Consecutive Home Shutout - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Rise from the Dead on Halloween in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Decision to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ex-Thunderbird Rosen Spoils Springfield's Night in OT - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Shut out 4-0 in Syracuse on Halloween Night - Utica Comets
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 1 at Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Come up Short against Penguins, Lose 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Capitals Ink Miroshnichenko to Two-Year Contract Extension - Hershey Bears
- First Thing's First - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Chicago Wolves to Host Annual Food Drive - Chicago Wolves
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Recalls Defenseman Tommy Bergsland from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 9 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Game Time Changed for March 28 Versus Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Patriotic Night Golden Ticket Raffle Is Live - Bakersfield Condors
- OVG Hospitality and Belleville Sens Launch 'Belly's Sunday Brunch' at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Firebirds Edge Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.