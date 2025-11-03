Rochester's Isak Rosén Named Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans forward Isak Rosén has been selected as the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for October.

Each month, the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month award will honor one standout player from the league for exceptional performance. Fortune Tires, the Official Tire of the AHL, will contribute $500 to the player's charity of choice - and $2,500 to the Player of the Year's charity - highlighting the company's commitment to both excellence and community impact.

Rosén recorded five goals and seven assists for 12 points in eight games for Rochester during October, including four multiple-point efforts. He scored twice on opening night in the Amerks' 4-3 win over Toronto, and registered three points in a 7-4 victory at Utica on Oct. 17. Rosén was recalled by the parent Buffalo Sabres this past Friday and scored his first career National Hockey League goal on Saturday evening vs. Washington.

A 22-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, Rosén set career highs in goals (28) and points (55) for Rochester in 2024-25. He has totaled 67 goals and 87 assists for 154 points in 202 games with the Amerks and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2024. Rosén was a first-round pick (14th overall) by Buffalo in the 2021 NHL Draft and has collected one goal and one assist in 16 career NHL contests.







