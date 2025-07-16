Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Chris Ortiz

July 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Chris Ortiz on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Ortiz, 24, scored a career-high 34 assists and 39 points (5 g, 34 a) in 45 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers this past season. He also skated in one game with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The native of Boisbriand, QC, inked a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins on Feb. 19, 2025, and spent the remainder of the season with the club. He skated in 23 games with the Bruins, recording seven assists.

His 24 total AHL games played during the 2024-25 season set a new career-high. He also skated in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with the Bruins, recording an assist.

The 6', 185-pound defenseman has appeared in 47 career AHL contests with the Bruins and Penguins, scoring 12 points (1 g, 11 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2025

Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Chris Ortiz - Hartford Wolf Pack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.