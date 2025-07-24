Wolf Pack Announce Three Time Changes to 2025-26 Schedule

July 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today three time changes to the club's 2025-26 schedule.

The Wolf Pack's home game on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, against the Charlotte Checkers will now be played at 6:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The club's home game on Sunday, Mar. 29, 2026, against the Checkers will now be played at 3:00 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Lastly, the club's game on Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026, against the Bridgeport Islanders will now be played at 6:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m.







