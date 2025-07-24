Bears Re-Sign Eisele, Ink Kupka to AHL Deal

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that the club has re-signed goaltender Seth Eisele to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. Additionally, the club has agreed to an AHL deal with forward Kyler Kupka for the upcoming season. The announcements were made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Eisele, 26, made his AHL debut with Hershey in the club's regular season finale on April 19, stopping 16 shots in a 4-3 loss to Lehigh Valley.

He went 19-10-1 with three shutouts in 31 appearances with South Carolina in 2024-25, his first as a professional. Eisele ranked sixth among ECHL netminders - and first among rookie goaltenders - in goals-against average (2.30) and tied for 13th in save percentage (.914). Eisele was also twice named ECHL Goaltender of the Week, garnering honors for the weeks of Oct. 21 and Jan. 13.

He also went 1-1 in two playoff games for the Stingrays, posting a 2.35 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

The 6'5", 205-pound goaltender went 4-1-1 in his final NCAA season at the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2023-24, owning a 2.19 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He played his four prior collegiate seasons at Lake Superior State University.

Kupka, 26, recorded 53 points (27g, 26a) in 54 games with South Carolina last season to finish first on the team in goals and fourth in points. He was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, ranking second among all first-year skaters in goals, and tied for second in power-play goals (10). He also added three points (1g, 2a) in seven playoff games.

The native of Camrose, Alberta earned a professional tryout with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and posted two assists in 12 games last season. The 6'0" 185-pound forward had previously skated with Hershey during the club's 2024 Training Camp on a tryout agreement.







