Texas Stars Ink Forward Sean Chisholm to AHL Contract

July 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed forward Sean Chisholm to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Chisholm, 24, first arrived in Texas on an amateur tryout in March after completing his senior season at Dartmouth College. The center made his professional debut and scored his first goal on Mar. 26 at Grand Rapids. He chipped in an assist the next game on Mar. 28 at Cleveland, helping the Stars finish their five-game road trip with three victories. He skated in seven AHL games and had two points (1-1- 2) with a +3 rating.

Prior to turning pro, Chisholm compiled 81 points (39-42- 81) in 122 games at Dartmouth, where he captained the Big Green as a junior and senior. He set career highs in 2024-25 in his senior season with 27 points (15-12- 27 in 33 games.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Caledonia, Ontario was originally undrafted before attending Dartmouth.







