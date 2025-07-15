Texas Stars Sign Rookie Artem Shlaine to AHL Contract

July 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed forward Artem Shlaine to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Shlaine, 23, joined the Stars on an amateur tryout last March after finishing his college career as a fifth-year senior at Arizona State University. The forward played in six games for Texas at the end of the regular season, making his pro debut April 1 vs. Iowa and recording his first assist the next night.

Prior to turning pro, Shlaine helped the Sun Devils reach the NCHC Tournament Semifinals and was named to the conference's First All-Star Team and All-Tournament Team after posting 38 points (17-21- 38) in 31 games. Shlaine started his college career at the University of Connecticut, where he suited up for the Huskies from 2020-22. He then transferred to Northern Michigan University, where he played two seasons from 2022-24. In total, Shlaine compiled 119 points (46-73- 119) in 155 college games over five seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Moscow, Russia was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

