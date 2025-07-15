Firebirds Sign Defenseman Gustav Olofsson to Two-Year AHL Contract

July 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that defenseman Gustav Olofsson has been signed to a two-year, AHL contract through the 2026-27 season.

Olofsson returns for his fourth season with Coachella Valley. The 30-year-old was previously signed to an NHL contract with the Seattle Kraken. Olofsson has skated in 122 regular season games with the Firebirds, notching 35 points (5 goals, 30 assists) and appearing in an additional 50 postseason contests.

"We are pleased to bring Gustav back on a two-year contract," said Troy Bodie, Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Gustav is a hard-working player and a leader in our locker room. He has engrained himself in the community and we are happy to have him on our backend."

A native of Boras, Sweden, Olofsson has played in 63 NHL games, suiting up for the Seattle Kraken, Montreal Canadiens, and Minnesota Wild. Olofsson was selected in the second round (46th overall) by Minnesota in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Olofsson also has appeared in AHL games for the Laval Rocket and Iowa Wild.

Prior to his pro career, Olofsson played one season of NCAA Division-I hockey for Colorado College and spent two years in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers. In 2014, Olofsson represented Sweden in the U20 World Junior Championship.







