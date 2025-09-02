One Valley Foundation Launches Ultimate Firebirds Classroom Grant Program

PALM DESERT, CA - The One Valley Foundation is proud to announce the launch of the Ultimate Firebirds Classroom Grant Program, a new initiative designed to support local educators and students while reinforcing the Foundation's core pillar of education.

Recognizing the passion and dedication of teachers throughout the community - many of whom invest their own money in supplies, materials, and even textbooks - One Valley Foundation is stepping up to help ease the financial burden.

"Teachers are some of the most important people in our community. They regularly go above and beyond to create engaging and supportive environments for our youth," said Grant Fuhr, president, One Valley Foundation. "We wanted to create a fun way to showcase a passion for learning and decided to pair that with the excitement around the upcoming Firebirds hockey season for a true hometown theme for the launch of this program."

The grant program will review submission and select two classrooms each at the elementary, middle school, and high school levels in every district across the Coachella Valley to receive $2,500 in grant funding to help with the costs of the new school year.

Participating districts include:

Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD)

Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD)

Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD)

Morongo Unified School District (Joshua Tree and 29 Palms)

In total, the One Valley Foundation is committing $60,000 to support classrooms for the 2025-26 school year.

The entry window is open now through September 15, with winners announced on September 30.

"Through this grant program, we want to celebrate their hard work, ease their burden, and create a brighter future for students across the Valley," Fuhr said.







