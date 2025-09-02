11 T-Birds to Skate in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase September 12-13

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues roster and schedule for the fifth annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, taking place from September 12-14, at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota.

This marks the Blues' third year of participating in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. The Blues schedule includes a game against the Minnesota Wild's prospects on Friday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET and a date with the Chicago Blackhawks' prospects on Saturday, September 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

Both Blues games will be streamed live on stlouisblues.com and the Blues App with voice of the Springfield Thunderbirds Ryan Smith on the call.

The full Blues roster for the Showcase can be found below.

Blues Roster For Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase (2024-25 T-Birds indicated with *)

Forwards

#28 Otto Stenberg*

#48 Dylan Peterson*

#52 Zach Dean*

#54 Dalibor Dvorsky*

#65 Aleksanteri Kaskimaki*

#68 Justin Carbonneau

#76 Sam Stange

#80 Simon Robertsson*

#84 Adam Jecho

#85 Juraj Pekarcik

#86 Antoine Dorion

#93 Jakub Stancl*

Defensemen

#37 Adam Jiricek

#41 Theo Lindstein

#62 Michael Buchinger*

#73 Marc-Andre Gaudet*

#74 Anthony Kehrer

#87 Will McIsaac

#92 Quinton Burns

#94 Lucas Fischer*

Goaltenders

#31 Will Cranley*

#45 Matthew Koprowski

11 players who skated with the 2024-25 Thunderbirds roster are scheduled to skate in the showcase, including reigning AHL Top Prospects Team selection Dalibor Dvorsky and fellow first-year standouts Dylan Peterson, Alek Kaskimaki, and Otto Stenberg.

