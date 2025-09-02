Reign Sign Rookie Forward Hudson Schandor

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have signed forward Hudson Schandor to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Schandor, 24, is set to begin his professional career after spending the past five years at the University of Connecticut in the NCAA. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward had a collegiate career-high last season with 41 points in 37 games on 10 goals and 31 assists, along with a +21 rating. His assist total (31) set a Huskies single-season Division I program record.

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Schandor also set two additional program high marks by finishing his collegiate career with 126 total points (37-89=126) and 89 assists in 156 contests. At the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, he was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star and honored as the Best Defensive Forward by the conference.

Schandor served as the UConn team captain during each of the past two campaigns and also wore a letter as an alternate captain in 2022-23 when he posted 32 points in 35 games on 11 goals and 21 assists.

Before his NCAA career, Schandor played three junior seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), posting 114 points in 147 games on 50 goals and 64 assists. He was with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for two campaigns (2017-19) before joining the Surrey Eagles for the 2019-20 year.

The attacker is the 10th player signed to an AHL contract with Ontario for 2025-26, along with Jacob Doty, Jack Hughes, Kenta Isogai, Keaton Mastrodonato, Jack Millar, John Parker-Jones, Tim Rego, Isaiah Saville and Mattias Sholl.

Ontario will open the 2025-26 season on Friday, October 10 at Toyota Arena against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.







