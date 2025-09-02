Anaheim Ducks Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club's 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff roster. In addition, the Ducks will hold a 2025 Rookie Camp practice on Thursday, Sept. 11 beginning at 10:15 a.m. at Great Park Ice and is open to the public free of charge.

The three-game 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff from Sept. 12-14 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. will feature rookies from the Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

Anaheim's 2025 Rookie Camp roster features 23 players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster also features 17 Anaheim draft selections, including two first-round picks: Beckett Sennecke (third overall in 2024) and Stian Solberg (23rd overall in 2024). Four of Anaheim's 10 2025 NHL Draft selections make up the roster, which also include three free agent signings and three camp invitations.

Two players on Anaheim's Golden State Rookie Faceoff roster have NHL experience after making their NHL debuts with Anaheim last season, including Ian Moore (one assist in three games) and Tim Washe (two games). In addition, 12 players on the club's roster featured in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff hosted by Los Angeles, with 12 players also representing the San Diego Gulls in 2024-25, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Rookie Camp and the Rookie Faceoff will be led by the San Diego Gulls coaching staff, including Head Coach Matt McIlvane, Assistant Coaches Dave Manson and Michael Babcock, Goaltending Coach Jeff Glass and Video Coordinator Lucas Hurtt.

Tickets for all three games of the Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water are now available at AnaheimDucks.com/GoldenStateRookieFaceoff. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Members will receive exclusive pricing of just $10 per game. Single-game tickets for the general public are available for $15 per game.

All three games will be streamed free of charge without regional restrictions. Both Ducks games will be available live at Victory+ or AnaheimDucks.com.

2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water schedule:

Friday, Sept. 12 - San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 13 - Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 14 - Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks (1 p.m.).







