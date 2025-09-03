Group and Flex Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Now
Published on September 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that Group Tickets and Flex Ticket Plans for the upcoming 2025-26 season at Acrisure Arena are on sale now, giving fans even more ways to enjoy the action and be part of Firebirds Territory.
Groups of 10 or more can enjoy exclusive benefits such as no service fees, block seating in prime locations, fundraising opportunities, and more! Flex Plans give fans the freedom to choose when to attend, how many tickets to purchase, and where to sit, all while saving with no added taxes or fees, making them a perfect option for families, friends, and clients alike.
Group Tickets
Groups of 10 or more can take advantage of exclusive benefits, including:
No service fees on tickets
Reserved block seating in the best available locations
Exclusive gameday experiences available only to groups
Recognition on the Acrisure Arena video board
Fundraising opportunities to support your school, team, or organization
Whether for businesses, schools, community groups, or family outings, group packages are a perfect way to create unforgettable memories while enjoying the excitement of Firebirds hockey.
Flex Ticket Plans
For fans seeking flexibility, the Firebirds are offering 12-Ticket Flex Plans that allow you to choose when to go and where to sit - all on your schedule. Benefits include:
Special savings with no added taxes or fees
The ability to purchase tickets as gifts for family, friends, or clients
The freedom to use tickets throughout the season for the games that fit best
Individual game tickets for the 2025-26 season are slated to go on sale on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.
Get Your Ticket Plan Today!
Don't miss your chance to be a part of a special season of events. With ticket packages designed to fit your lifestyle - including full season, half season, 9-game plans, and more - there is something for every fan this season. Join the Firebirds Family and get ready for the return of hockey this October.
Premium Seating at Firebirds' Games
For the first time in three years, a limited number of seats have been released in our premium clubs, the desert's most exclusive and sought-after premium experience! This is the spot where the Coachella Valley's leaders and tastemakers gather to connect, unwind, and enjoy world-class entertainment with family, friends, and clients. Elevate your game day like never before with Firebirds' Premium Seating! Experience access to VIP amenities and inclusive food options all from the comfort of one of our several club options located throughout Acrisure Arena.
Fan-Centric Gameday Enhancements
For the 2025-26 season, the Firebirds are rolling out a series of fan-first enhancements designed to make the gameday experience more accessible, convenient, and enjoyable. Highlights include advance-purchase parking savings, new Pocket-Friendly Picks food and beverage options, earlier weekday start times, and pregame Happy Hour at The Oasis, and more!
