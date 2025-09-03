Individual Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Now

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced that individual tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased now by visiting charlottecheckers.com. For more information, please contact a Checkers sales representative at (704) 342-4423.

The full promo schedule unveiled in late August includes a variety of theme nights and ticket specials - including the annual My First Checkers Game on Oct. 18, which features $5 tickets for kids with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The team will begin the season on the road in Springfield on October 11 before returning to Bojangles Coliseum for Opening Night presented by Novant Health on Oct. 17.







