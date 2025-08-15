Evan Cormier Returns on One-Year AHL Deal

Published on August 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Evan Cormier is returning to the organization via a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

The 27-year-old netminder handled the bulk of the workload for Charlotte's ECHL affiliate in Savannah last season, going 17-13-4 with a 3.38 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage.

Over his career, the 2016 fourth-round pick by New Jersey has played in 59 AHL games and logged a 21-27-9 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage. Cormier - who is heading into his third season in the Florida organization and lifted the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season as the third goalie during their run - has made six appearances for Charlotte, all during the 2023-24 campaign.







