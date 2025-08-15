More Details for Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game Announced

Published on August 15, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. will feature a pre-game autograph session with Red Wings legends such as Dan Cleary, Kris Draper, Jiri Fischer, Niklas Kronwall, Kirk Maltby, and Darren McCarty (lineup subject to change).

From 2-3 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to receive autographs from some of their favorite Red Wings alumni on the arena concourse. Photo cards will be available for fans to get signed, but patrons are welcome to bring their own items. There will be a strict limit of one autograph per fan from each Red Wings alum.

The game format, which is subject to change, will consist of two 20-minute, stop-time periods with a full intermission. Following the second period, which may include scheduled power-play and penalty kill segments, a dry scrape of the ice surface will precede a shootout featuring a select number of players from both the Red and White teams.

Tickets for the Red & White Game are available to the general public through griffinshockey.com. Group ticket packages may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 4 or visiting griffinshockey.com.







