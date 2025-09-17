Jared VanZant Named Physical Therapist for Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday announced Jared VanZant as the new Grand Rapids Griffins physical therapist, working alongside head athletic trainer Austin Frank.

VanZant most recently served as a physical therapist from 2023-25 at Team Rehabilitation Bloomfield 2 - Sports Specialty Clinic in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. VanZant also has experience as a human anatomy teaching assistant and student tutor for Wayne State University's Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

VanZant received his bachelor's degree in kinesiology with a concentration in exercise and sports science in 2019 from Wayne State University and a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Wayne State in 2023. He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist in addition to possessing certificates in Hawk Grips, functional dry needling, and applied functional science. He is also a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and National Strength and Conditioning Association.

