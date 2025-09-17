Panthers Announce Training Camp Roster

September 17, 2025

Charlotte Checkers News Release







With their training camp slated to start this week, the Panthers have announced their initial camp roster.

Along with the slate of Florida's NHL-contracted players, the roster features nearly all of the organization's AHL-contracted players as well.

The roster also holds a slew of players on professional tryouts, including (among others) Ben Harpur, Hunter Johannes, Cole Krygier, Daniel Walcott, Josh Lopina, Corey Andonovski and former Checker Andy Welinski - all of whom played in the AHL last season.

The Panthers' training camp officially kicks off tomorrow, leading into their preseason schedule that runs from Sep. 21 to Oct. 4. As Florida trims its camp roster, players will make their way to Charlotte Checkers training camp, which will get started at the end of the month.







