Silver Knights Sign Forward Devon Paliani

Published on September 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, September 17, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Devon Paliani to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Paliani, 28, prepares for his fifth professional season after spending the 2024-25 campaign with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, totaling career-highs with 32 goals and 59 points in 72 games. The LaSalle, Ontario native has played four seasons in the ECHL with Savannah, the Reading Royals, the Toledo Walleye, the Worcester Railers, and the Maine Mariners. In 245 career ECHL games, Paliani has collected 66 goals, 139 points, and 269 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Paliani played four seasons at Ryerson University in Canada, posting 34 goals and 72 points in 98 games from 2016-20. Paliani also played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League from 2024-16 with the Sudbury Wolves, the Saginaw Spirit, and the Sarnia Sting, finishing with 14 goals and 43 points in 129 OHL games.

Devon Paliani, Forward

Birthplace: LaSalle, Ontario

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Right

- Recorded career-high 32 goals and 59 points in 72 games last season for Savannah

- Totaled 66 goals and 139 points in 245 career ECHL games

- Collected 34 goals and 72 points in 98 career USports games with Ryerson University

- Totaled 14 goals and 43 points in 129 career OHL games







