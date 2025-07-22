Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Lucas Johansen

July 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Lucas Johansen

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 22, that the Silver Knights have re-signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Johansen, 27, returns for his second season with the Silver Knights, and his ninth professional season overall. The native of Vancouver, British Columbia joined the Silver Knights last November on an AHL contract, notching 11 assists and 28 penalty minutes in 38 games for Henderson.

In 295 career AHL games with Henderson and the Hershey Bears, Johansen has totaled 20 goals, 103 points, 110 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating. Johansen was a member of back-to-back Calder Cup championship teams in Hershey in 2023 and 2024.

Drafted 28th overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2 defenseman has appeared in nine career NHL games, all with Washington, and notched two assists.

Johansen played three seasons for the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets from 2014-17, serving as an assistant captain for Kelowna in 2016-17 and winning a WHL championship in 2015. He tallied 17 goals and 98 points in 202 career WHL games.

Lucas Johansen, Defenseman

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia

Height: 6-2

Weight: 181 lbs.

Age: 27

Shoots: Left

- Totaled 11 assists in 38 games with Henderson in 2024-25

- Has recorded 20 goals, 103 points, and 110 PIM in 295 career AHL games

- Tallied two assists in nine career NHL games with Washington

- Won Calder Cup in 2023 and 2024 with Hershey

- Registered 17 goals and 98 points in 202 career WHL games with Kelowna

- WHL Champion in 2015

- Drafted by Washington Capitals in first round (28th overall) of 2016 NHL Draft

- Brother of NHLer Ryan Johansen

