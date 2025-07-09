Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Home Opener

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, July 9, the date of their home opener for the 2025-26 season. The team will drop the puck at Lee's Family Forum on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. PT against the Abbotsford Canucks. The full 2025-26 schedule will be released tomorrow, July 10.

Fans can now purchase $35 mystery tickets for Henderson's home opener. By purchasing mystery tickets, fans have the chance to sit in premium locations throughout the building, including our glass seats.

Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are now available, and fans can click here for more information. Details regarding our single-game ticket on-sale will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow the Henderson Silver Knights on social media for the latest updates.







