Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Home Opener
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today that the team will open its 2025-26 home schedule on Saturday, October 18, against the Calgary Wranglers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. local time at Tucson Arena.
The matchup marks the first of 36 home games during the franchise's 10th anniversary season in the Old Pueblo.
Tucson enters the milestone campaign with a 5-4-0-0 all-time record in home openers. The Roadrunners are seeking their first home-opening win since the 2022-23 season, when they earned a 5-3 victory over the Bakersfield Condors.
Tucson holds a 7-8-1-0 all-time record against Calgary, including a 5-2-1-0 mark at home since the Flames' AHL affiliate relocated from Stockton to Calgary ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Roadrunners went 3-5-0-0 against the Wranglers last season, with all three wins coming at home as they took three of four matchups at Tucson Arena.
The Roadrunners finished the 2024-25 season seventh in the Pacific Division with a 34-32-4-2 record (74 points), while the Wranglers placed fifth at 37-28-4-3 (81 points). Both teams qualified for post-season play.
Follow the Roadrunners throughout the 2025-26 season on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, and streamed on AHLTV on FloHockey.
For more information on season ticket memberships, flex plans and group tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or call 866-774-6253.
The Roadrunners' complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 10.
