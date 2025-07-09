Providence Bruins Sign Cheveldayoff, Middendorf, and Massicotte to AHL Contracts

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, July 9, that the Providence Bruins have signed forwards Ty Cheveldayoff and Erik Middendorf and defenseman Zack Massicotte to one-year AHL contracts.

Cheveldayoff, 22, skated in 66 games with Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL last season, tallying six goals and 13 assists. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward appeared in two games with the Maine Mariners during the 2023-24 season and scored one goal. The Stony Plain, Alberta, native played in 194 career WHL games over four seasons with the Spokane Chiefs, totaling 43 goals and 56 assists.

Middendorf, 24, appeared in 67 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL last season, totaling 21 goals and 33 assists. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound forward has skated in 24 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, notching four goals and five assists. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native played four NCAA seasons, two at Colorado College and two at Michigan State University.

Massicotte, 24, skated in 64 games with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL last season, tallying two goals and 11 assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound defenseman has appeared in 27 career AHL games with Belleville and Syracuse, notching one assist. The Shawinigan, Quebec, native played in five QMJHL seasons with Rimouski and Shawinigan prior to turning professional.







