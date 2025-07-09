IceHogs 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 vs. Milwaukee

July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Rockford IceHogs have announced that the first home game of the season will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals in downtown Rockford at the BMO Center. The 2025-26 season marks the 27th season of IceHogs hockey and the 19th as the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Last season, a sold-out crowd of 6,242 watched the IceHogs win 4-1 in the home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 12.

Milwaukee eliminated Rockford in five games during the Central Division Semifinal round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs last season. The Hogs and Admirals square off 12 times this year, six games at the BMO Center and six matchups in Wisconsin.

The remainder of the 2025-26 regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer with IceHogs season ticket packages available now!







