IceHogs 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 vs. Milwaukee
July 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Rockford IceHogs have announced that the first home game of the season will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals in downtown Rockford at the BMO Center. The 2025-26 season marks the 27th season of IceHogs hockey and the 19th as the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Last season, a sold-out crowd of 6,242 watched the IceHogs win 4-1 in the home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 12.
Milwaukee eliminated Rockford in five games during the Central Division Semifinal round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs last season. The Hogs and Admirals square off 12 times this year, six games at the BMO Center and six matchups in Wisconsin.
The remainder of the 2025-26 regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer with IceHogs season ticket packages available now!
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2025
- American Hockey League Announces 2025-26 Home Openers - AHL
- Amerks to Open Historic 70th Season at Home against Toronto on Friday, October 10 - Rochester Americans
- Belleville Sens Renew Battle of Ontario with Marlies in 2025 Home Opener - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 vs. Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Announce Home Opener for 2025-26 Season - Texas Stars
- Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 18 against San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears 2025-26 Home Opener Set for October 11 - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders to Host Bruins in 25th Anniversary Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 17th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Home Opener - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Announce Date of 2025-26 Home Opener - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Utica Comets Open Season on Friday, October 10th - Utica Comets
- T-Birds to Open 2025-26 Season vs. Charlotte on October 11 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Sign Cheveldayoff, Middendorf, and Massicotte to AHL Contracts - Providence Bruins
- Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Jon McDonald - Hershey Bears
- Ryan Bourque Added to Providence Bruins Coaching Staff - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.