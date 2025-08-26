IceHogs Set Preseason Schedule
Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team will face the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals in two preseason games prior to the 2025-26 regular season. Rockford will host Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the BMO Center. This game will serve as this season's "School Day Game" and a limited number of individual tickets for this game will go on sale at a later date so stay tuned to your Insider emails, IceHogs.com, and IceHogs social channels for more!
The IceHogs take on the Admirals in the preseason finale on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena in Milwaukee.
IceHogs' season ticket holders should stay tuned for an exclusive offer on preseason tickets.
For information on IceHogs tickets, call the IceHogs' office at 815-986-6465 or email the team at icehogstickets@icehogs.com.
