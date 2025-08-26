IceHogs Set Preseason Schedule

Published on August 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team will face the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals in two preseason games prior to the 2025-26 regular season. Rockford will host Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the BMO Center. This game will serve as this season's "School Day Game" and a limited number of individual tickets for this game will go on sale at a later date so stay tuned to your Insider emails, IceHogs.com, and IceHogs social channels for more!

The IceHogs take on the Admirals in the preseason finale on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena in Milwaukee.

IceHogs' season ticket holders should stay tuned for an exclusive offer on preseason tickets.

For information on IceHogs tickets, call the IceHogs' office at 815-986-6465 or email the team at icehogstickets@icehogs.com.







American Hockey League Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.