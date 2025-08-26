Firebirds Add Two-Time ECHL Champion Zach Uens

PALM DESERT, CA -The Coachella ValleyFirebirds,proudAmerican Hockey League (AHL)affiliateof the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that defenseman Zach Uens has been signed to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Uens joins the Firebirds after spending last season with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 24-year-old has played in 27 AHL games, suiting up for the Charlotte Checkers in parts of three seasons. Uens spent two seasons with the ECHL's Florida Everblades, helping the team to back-to-back Kelly Cup championships.

Prior to turning pro, Uens played collegiate hockey for Merrimack College, recording 44 points (7 goals, 37 assists) in 82 games. The Belleville, Ontario native was named as a nominee for the NCAA's Top Collegiate Player, the Hobey Baker Award, for his performance during the 2021-22 season.

Firebirds list of signed players:

Ian McKinnon (two-year)

Gustav Olofsson (two-year)

Jack LaFontaine (one-year)

Charlie Wright (one-year)

Landon McCallum (one-year)

Jakov Novak (one-year)

Jackson Berezowksi (one-year)

Zach Uens (one-year)







