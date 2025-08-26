Checkers Announce 2025-26 Promo Schedule

Published on August 26, 2025

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Checkers today unveiled the promotions schedule for the 2025-26 season.

Hockey makes its return to the Queen City with Opening Night presented by Novant Health on Oct. 17, featuring an Eastern Conference Champions banner giveaway presented by Novant Health while supplies last.

The Checkers will be donning four different specialty jerseys this season - a 90's inspired sweater for both games of Throwback Weekend (Dec. 20 and 21) presented by the Kevin Harvick Foundation, a new entry in the What If? Series (Jan. 17) presented by Novant Health, a Team USA-inspired jersey for Olympics Night (Feb. 7) presented by Independence Fund and a St. Patrick's Day sweater for the two games surrounding the holiday (March 14 and 17) presented by Renewal by Andersen. Additionally, the Checkers will once again wear their alternate black jerseys - presented by Autohaus Lake Norman - throughout the season.

The promo schedule features an array of new theme nights such as the live music-centric Checkers-chella (Nov. 8), Autism Awareness Night (Jan. 31) and First Responders Night (Feb. 6), as well as the fan-favorite mainstays like Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 7), Teddy Bear Toss presented by Novant Health (Nov. 29), Stick It To Cancer Day presented by Hendrick Acura (Feb. 15) and Pooch Party presented by Nutrisource (April 11), among others.

Fans will also be able to take advantage of plenty of ticket specials, including $5 kids tickets for My First Checkers Game (Oct. 18), $1 tickets presented by CEENTA (Jan. 13) and the best beer special in town and a chance for a free ticket if the Checkers win on Winning Wednesdays presented by Bud Light. There are also discounted tickets available for students on College Nights presented by Hendrick Acura and for groups of four or more on Family Games throughout the campaign, as well as ticket and merch packages that will be unveiled throughout the season.

Individual tickets for the full schedule of 2025-26 home games (except Jan. 13) go on sale Wednesday, Sep. 3, at 10 a.m.







