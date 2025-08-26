Admirals Announce Pre-Season Schedule

Milwaukee, WI- The Milwaukee Admirals will play a pair of pre-season games in anticipation of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Admirals lone pre-season home game will be on Friday, October 3rd at 7 pm at Panther Arena against the Rockford IceHogs. Tickets for the game will go on sale on September 9th, along with tickets for all regular season contests.

The following night the Admirals wrap up the pre-season with a visit to Chicago to take on the Wolves.

The Ads will commence the regular season on Saturday, October 11th in Rockford against the IceHogs before beginning their home schedule the following Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm against the Texas Stars at Panther Arena.







