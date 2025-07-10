Admirals Set 2025-26 Schedule

Milwaukee, WI - The two-time defending Central Division Champion Milwaukee Admirals will begin the 2025-26 season on the road in Rockford against the IceHogs on Saturday, October 11th at 7 pm before commencing the home portion of their schedule one week later when they host the Texas Stars at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Led by Head Coach Karl Taylor, who became the organization's winningest AHL coach last season, the Admirals 72-game, unbalanced schedule will finish over six months later with a road game in Chicago on Sunday, April 19th. Overall, this season the Ads will battle nine different teams, including the Cleveland Monsters, Henderson Silver Knights and San Jose Barracuda as the non-Central Division foes.

As with most seasons the Admirals will play predominantly within the Central as 60 of their 72 games come against divisional opponents. They will play Chicago, Grand Rapids and Rockford each 12 times, six at home and six on the road, and Iowa, Manitoba, and Texas each eight times.

Overall Milwaukee will play 25 of their 36 home games on Friday (9), Saturday (14) or Sundays (2). They have seven Wednesday contests scheduled at Panther Arena, including a pair of 10:30 am school games on November 12th and March 4th.

The Admirals longest homestand of the season will be six games and happen from February 28th through March 11th, while the longest roadtrip of the year is five games, from March 29th to April 8th as they finish the season with seven of their final 10 contests on the road.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and start for as little as $28 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale in September and the always anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.







