Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today the league's complete 2025.26 regular season schedule. The Abbotsford Canucks' Calder Cup title defence opens on Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 11 in Henderson, NV, when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights, before heading east to take on the Laval Rocket on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18. Abbotsford opens the home portion of their schedule on Friday, October 24 at 7:00pm and Sunday, October 26 at 4:00pm, when they host the Ontario Reign.

Key Matchup Info

Abbotsford will begin and end the season on the road, closing their regular season with games in Calgary (April 10 and 11), Ontario (April 18), and Coachella Valley (April 19).

Of Abbotsford's 72 regular season games, 64 of them will be played against Pacific Division opponents. Four games (two home, two road) will be played against each of the Manitoba Moose and Laval Rocket, the only non-division opponents on the schedule.

For the second consecutive season, Abbotsford's most frequent opponent will be their Canadian rivals, the Calgary Wranglers. The team will host the Wranglers during their first homestand of the season, on Tuesday, October 28 and Wednesday, October 29, and will kick-off their final road trip of the season in Alberta on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

Season at a Glance

Title Defence: Abbotsford will bring back a number of key members of the 2024.25 Championship team, including Head Coach Manny Malhotra, Captain Chase Wouters, defenceman Jett Woo, and goaltender Nikita Tolopilo, among others.

Banner Raising: The home opener, set for Friday, October 24 at 7:00pm against the Ontario Reign, will see the team raise their Championship banner, celebrating the team's historic playoff run that culminated in winning the Calder Cup for the first time in franchise history. This is your chance to witness the team's first-ever banner raising ceremony and see the Calder Cup in-person before the season kicks off!

Home is where the Heart Is: The team will have two homestands of six games in 2025.26, including their opening homestand of the season, from October 24 to November 2, as well as from March 6 to March 15.

Sunday Funday: Abbotsford's home schedule features seven Sunday games, with puck drop set for 4:00pm, perfect for the whole family to get out and catch a game!

Road Trippin': The team will head out on the road for a season-long six game road trip, starting on Saturday, November 15 in San Diego, and wrapping up on Saturday, November 29 in Tucson.

With the Big Club Away, Abby Still Plays: While the NHL will have an Olympic break during the 2025.26 season, fans can be sure to catch Abbotsford at home, as they host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, February 6 and Saturday, February 7, as well as the Ontario Reign on Saturday, February 14 and Monday, February 16.

All-Star Classic Hits the Forest City: This year's AHL All-Star Classic travels to Rockford, IL, and the BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs. Last season, Abbotsford was represented by Ty Mueller, who became the first rookie in franchise history to participate in the annual All-Star festivities.







