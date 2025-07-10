Amerks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their schedule for the 2025-26 American Hockey League regular season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. The Amerks will open their historic 70 th AHL season - and 44 th as the primary affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres - on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:05 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena.

All 32 AHL teams will again play a 72-game regular-season slate (36 home games and 36 away games) this coming season with the Amerks playing against 14 other teams. Rochester, which is coming off its first 40-win season since the 2018-19 campaign, will play 24 of its 36 home games on weekends, with 17 Friday home games, four Saturday home dates and three Sunday home outings. The team will play the balance of its schedule with a dozen midweek games on Wednesday nights, including the annual pre-Thanksgiving Day matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 26 against the Cleveland Monsters and an intrastate showdown against the Utica Comets on Wednesday, Dec. 17 as part of a four-game homestand leading up to the annual Christmas break.

For the 10 th straight year, the Amerks will play all 72 of their games solely against Eastern Conference opponents this season, with 52 coming against their North Division rivals and 20 versus teams from the Atlantic Division. The Amerks will remain in the North Division of the Eastern Conference along with the Belleville Senators, Cleveland Monsters, Laval Rocket, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets.

As in years past, Rochester will face Syracuse (six home, six road) and Utica (five home, five road) more than any other opponents during its 70 th AHL campaign with a total of 22 meetings against its intrastate rivals. The Amerks will also have eight matchups (four home, four road) each against Belleville, Cleveland and Laval. Rounding out their Divisional schedule are six encounters (three home, three road) with the Toronto Marlies, highlighted by a home-and-home series as part of opening weekend.

The Amerks will again play the entire Atlantic Division this coming season with four matchups (two home, two road) each against the Charlotte Checkers and Hershey Bears. The Amerks meet the defending Eastern Conference champion Checkers on back-to-back nights during their annual trip to the Queen City in December and will host the Bears for a two-game set to close out the month of January, the second of which will be the 470 th all-time meeting between the league's two cornerstone franchises.

Similar to last season, the Amerks will also face the Providence Bruins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins twice (one home, one road), while also seeing the Bridgeport Islanders, Hartford Wolf Pack, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Springfield Thunderbirds for a pair of meetings (one home, one road) as well.

All home games will start at 7:05 p.m. this season except for the four Saturday matchups that are slated for 5:05 p.m. Rochester's three Sunday afternoon matinees, two of which are scheduled for late-March, will begin at 3:05 p.m.

The Amerks' two busiest months of the season are November and January with 12 games each split evenly between home and road.

The Amerks' longest homestand of the season is a six-game stretch over a two-week span beginning in January and crossing into February with three matchups each against North and Atlantic Division foes. The homestand also coincides with the team's busiest stretch of the season overall with 15 games at the onset of the new year through Feb. 7.

The Amerks' longest string of road games is a four-game trek occurring on two separate occasions. The first comes at the end of October, culminating with a two-game set in Laval for a rematch of this year's North Division Semifinals. The second comes in April with four games in four different cities over a six-day span, starting with a rare Monday night clash with the Monsters in Cleveland on Monday, April 6 and ending with their lone visit to Providence on Saturday, April 11.

Rochester spends the most time on home ice in November, January, February and March with six games each within the friendly confines of The Blue Cross Arena. Conversely, the Amerks will have six road games in three of the first four months of the season between October and January with the team making its annual swing through Atlantic Division in the second week of November.

For the fourth straight year, the Amerks open the season by playing half of its first six games in October on the road. All of Rochester's nine games in the first month come against North Division opponents, including two each against Toronto, Syracuse and Laval.

Rochester has only two "three-in-three" situations on the docket this year, with the first coming at the end of March and the other falling on the final weekend of the regular season when the Amerks host Cleveland in their home finale before closing out the season in Pennsylvania with matchups in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey.

Information on promotional and annual theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season, which start as low as $19 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







